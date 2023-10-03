Bluezone and Shepherds Friendly are aiming to simplify coverage. Credit: Shutterstock

The Bluezone partnership with Shepherds Friendly will give more individuals with Type 2 diabetes access to life insurance by utilising advanced tech solutions.

These will offer much wider and affordable pricing options using a new premium adjustment feature and personalised cover based on a client’s particular needs.

In addition, the service will provide a streamlined digital journey that should make it quicker and easier to gain cover by removing form filling and required medical appointments previously needed.

Furthermore, the upgraded cover will give policyholders 12 month free access to the Gro Health app to support their short- and long-term improvements in mental and physical health and wellbeing.

Bluezone consists of a group of doctors, AI scientists and insurance experts on a mission to improve the lives of those with chronic health conditions.

Shepherds Friendly is supporting Bluezone to innovate the insurance sector in the UK. In a world of financial complexity, the insurer believes in simplicity and working with Bluezone to achieve this for people who would have otherwise struggled to gain coverage.

With over four million people in the UK currently diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, increasing by 18% over the last five years, there has never been a greater need for the product.

Dr Karan Mehta, co-founder & CEO, Bluezone, commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Shepherds Friendly. Our updated solution will allow us to offer our customers a quicker, simpler, and much more flexible solution meaning we can help even more individuals with Type 2 diabetes gain cover.”

Daniel Simpson, chief innovation officer at Shepherds Friendly, added: “We are so pleased to be working with the innovative team at Bluezone and support with the launch of their updated life insurance product. The new solution will benefit so many individuals in the UK with Type 2 diabetes, allowing them to gain quick, easy cover, and a sense of financial security for themselves and their families.”