He is currently executive director and replaces BIBA current chief executive Steve White. The role will be taken on with immediate effect.

Trudgill has been a member of BIBA’s main board for ten years and has led the policy team. He has also been responsible for the public affairs lobby at BIBA with government.

BIBA Chair, Jonathan Evans, said: “Graeme is a force to be reckoned with in the insurance industry, and is the right choice for our next CEO. He has been a key player at BIBA, involved in strategic decisions at the very top for a long time. Graeme has outstanding engagement skills being able to unify multiple stakeholders for the benefit of brokers. During my time as an MP, I had direct experience of his professional approach to lobbying for and representation of BIBA’s members, so I am without doubt that he will successfully take BIBA through its next phase.”

Trudgill commented: “I’ll be leading from the front using my experience as a broker, and from my 22 years at BIBA to take the organisation to the next level. I’m in a unique position to understand what members need and to be able to build on the success of Steve’s leadership. We are in the change business, with ever developing changes to legislation, regulation, technology, risks and customer needs. I am prepared to make necessary adaptations, here at BIBA, to our approach and activities that will provide the best possible support for members as we move forward.”

White said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Graeme for more than 19 years and I’m delighted the Board has made this appointment. I’m certain I’m leaving BIBA in the most capable hands.”

Jane Kielty, BIBA’s Deputy Chair added: “Graeme is already influential in all the areas relevant to insurance brokers. He has a strong reputation for successfully working with Government, industry bodies and leading key policy decisions that are vital to the future of brokers. He is committed to broking, has experience as a broker and has proved his dedication by championing brokers through multiple media and TV interviews and by representing and defending them to Parliamentary Committees.”

Evans concluded: “On behalf of BIBA’s Board and members, I would like to thank Steve for his incredible contribution to BIBA and brokers, through his decade of serving as CEO and before, as well as a lifetime of commitment to the industry. He has achieved great things for the association and leaves it in the strongest possible position. We wish him well in his retirement.”