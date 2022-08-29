BHSI names new Middle East Casualty head

The BHSI offers a wide range of insurance options including commercial property, casualty and medical stop loss. Credit: Stevepb from Pixabay.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has promoted Mohammed Hannoun to head the Casualty division of the Middle East, replacing Emir Erdur.

In the new role, Hannoun will operate out of Dubai. Meanwhile, Erdur has now joined the casualty underwriting team at BHSI’s UK office.

Hannoun started working with the BHSI Dubai team in 2018 as a senior casualty underwriter. His regional experience in the industry spans over 12 years.

BHSI Dubai Third Party Lines head Neeraj Yadvendu said: “Mohammed has played a pivotal role in building up BHSI’s casualty capabilities in Middle East since we started the Dubai operations in 2018.

“His extensive experience in the region, especially in driving the growth of our medical malpractice and Defense Base Act (DBA) offerings, will be essential in positioning BHSI as the go-to carrier for casualty lines in the Middle East.”

BHSI offers a wide range of insurance options including commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, surety, marine, travel, medical stop loss and multinational insurance.

The US-based company has a presence in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, New York, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, among other places.

Last month, BHSI launched a new office in Zurich, Switzerland, which will initially offer underwriting property, casualty, executive and professional lines.

The company also plans to introduce more product lines in the country later.