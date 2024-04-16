Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) is part of US conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. Credit: 360b/Shutterstock.

BHSI has expanded its marine insurance capabilities in the US with the launch of Ocean Marine Insurance.

This initiative aims to enhance the company’s service offerings for midmarket and large, risk-managed customers.

The expansion includes a new ocean marine form and improved inland marine offerings targeting the construction, transportation and specialty segments.

Concurrently, BHSI strengthened its leadership team by appointing Ben Wyatt, a former Ascot executive, as head of marine, and Chris Frick, previously with Liberty Mutual, as head of marine claims in the US.

Wyatt brings more than ten years of marine insurance experience to his new role, while Frick contributes over three decades of industry expertise, including 16 years in marine claims leadership at Liberty Mutual.

BHSI marine executive Dimitry Zilberud said: “BHSI continues to expand our marine capabilities and team around the globe. This US expansion is the latest example. Ben will lead our regional team of underwriters and bring our far-reaching marine offerings to retail and wholesale brokers across the US, while Chris delivers on our ‘CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT’ philosophy for customers.”

In a separate development, BHSI promoted Louis du Ché to the role of country manager for France, in addition to his current position as country manager for Belgium.

Du Ché, who is based in France, has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry and has been with BHSI since 2019.

Earlier this year, BHSI made enhancements to its multinational capabilities.

These improvements included the expansion of its partner network, now able to deliver services in 178 countries, and the growth of its dedicated team of multinational experts, which now spans 13 cities globally.

The company also introduced surety bonds to its multinational offerings.

To further support its multinational services, BHSI implemented WorldLink, a digital platform designed to manage and service multinational programme businesses.