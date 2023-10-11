Specialty insurer Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has named Ana Fuertes as its head of energy and construction business in Spain.
In the new role, Fuertes will be based in Madrid, Spain.
She has nearly two decades of experience in the insurance sector. Before joining BHSI, Fuertes served in various leadership positions in the construction, energy and technical lines at international insurers in the country.
Fuertes was most recently the global practice group leader for Power at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).
In 2019, the company opened an office in Spain, continuing its European expansion.
In the Spanish market, the specialty insurer underwrites one-time projects and yearly contractor activities.
It also has the capacity to offer CAT [Reinsurance Property Catastrophe]-only expertise for construction customers in the country.
Coverages for complete risk property damage and disruption in business, machinery failure and property CAT insurance are offered for energy and power generation clients.
BHSI Spain property head Tomás Blas said: “Energy and construction are among the most dynamic and vital sectors in Spain, and we are committed to being a long-term partner to the energy industry, including the burgeoning renewables sector, and to infrastructure and other major construction projects across Spain.
“I am so pleased to have Ana leading our efforts, bringing BHSI’s solutions-focus to these sectors and enabling customers to seize opportunities with the assurance of stable protection in place.”
Last month, BHSI appointed Pascal Carrer as its new head of casualty business in Switzerland.