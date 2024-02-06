Insurance software solutions provider Sapiens has collaborated with Binah.ai to enhance life insurance risk management by utilising client-provided health data.
The collaboration is set to offer Sapiens’ customers access to Binah.ai’ health and wellness check technology, which is driven by artificial intelligence (AI).
Binah.ai’ Health Data Platform transforms smartphones and tablets into tools for health monitoring.
The technology enables users to perform on-the-spot health checks or continuous monitoring, using either the device’s camera or the Polar Verity Sense optical heart rate sensor.
Vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen saturation can be measured and shared, providing a comprehensive health overview.
The integration of Binah.ai’ technology with Sapiens’ platform allows users to share a wide range of vital signs and wellness scores.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This data is crucial for life insurance companies as it can improve risk assessment and streamline underwriting processes.
The partnership also promises to elevate the user experience by offering increased engagement in wellness programmes at reduced costs and straight through processing.
Sapiens proposition & ecosystem manager Amanda Ingram said:
“Binah.ai’s groundbreaking health monitoring technology is a game-changer in our insurance solutions, revolutionising how insurers harness objective health data for robust wellness programmes.
“Through seamless integration, we drive straight-through processing and elevate premium rating by leveraging remote, real-time health monitoring. This transformative partnership not only optimises the underwriting processes but also empowers the insurer to assess risk more accurately and bolster preventive measures.”
Binah.ai co-founder and CEO David Maman said: “Sapiens’ strong presence will help boost our expansion in the insurance industry and provide their customers with seamless access to our solution.”