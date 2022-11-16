Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection partners with Canadian insurer soNomad

The travel insurance will provide both domestic and international coverage. Credit: Marco López on Unsplash.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), a travel insurance provider, has formed a new underwriting partnership with Canadian insurer soNomad.

Through the partnership, Canadian customers will have access to travel medical insurance to cover unforeseen injuries or unanticipated health issues during their travel.

National Liability & Fire Insurance Company, Canada, a part of the Berkshire Hathaway group of companies, will be underwriting the soNomad Travel Medical Insurance plan.

The travel insurance provides emergency medical expense coverage to insureds travelling within Canada and internationally.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection president Dean Sivley said: “Our underwriting partnership with soNomad provides us an exciting new opportunity in the Canadian market. With escalating emergency expenses a possibility for Canadian travellers, our comprehensive travel medical coverage provides essential protection for their vacations.”

The Canadian arm of National Liability & Fire Insurance Company markets its insurance products and services under the brand name Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI).

soNomad co-founder Mathieu Laplante said: “We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance to provide Canadian travellers with our low-cost approach to travel insurance.

“The unparalleled insurance expertise of a trusted brand like Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance means Canadian travellers have the best of both worlds when it comes to no-nonsense, affordable travel insurance.”

Last month, billionaire investor Warren Buffett-backed Berkshire Hathaway completed the $11.6bn acquisition of Alleghany.

In September 2022, BHSI opened a new office in Brussels, Belgium to expand its European operations.