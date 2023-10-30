Westinghouse assumes her new role at Beazley from 1 November 2023, succeeding Rachel Turk who is moving to Lloyd’s.
As leader of the Professions PI book, Westinghouse has already contributed to the firm’s growth and strategic position. As corporate head of strategy, she will play a crucial part in shaping the priorities for the company with responsibility for identifying new growth opportunities and ensuring Beazley remains at the forefront of innovation.
She holds more than two decades’ experience with her most recent position being focus group leader, Professions PI, within the specialty risks division at Beazley. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade at Marsh.
Adrian Cox, chief executive officer at Beazley, said: “Beazley has an ambitious strategic agenda and Brenna’s track record of achievement as a leader of our successful Professional PI business, make her ideally placed to take on the role of corporate head of strategy.
“While we celebrate a new milestone for Brenna, I would also like to thank Rachel Turk for her contribution to the success of Beazley as she takes up the role of chief underwriting officer at Lloyd’s, where she will no doubt make a lasting contribution to the future of our industry. Both Brenna and Rachel’s new roles speak not only to their individual accomplishments, but also to the strength of the talent to which Beazley is home.”
In partnership with Sola Technologies and Spinnaker Insurance Company, Beazley launched a tornado disaster benefit insurance product, named Tornado Crisis Insurance.
By leveraging the US’s National Weather Service (NWS) data, Tornado Crisis Insurance can initiate a fast and straightforward claims process, automatically.
The NWS will confirm the path and severity along the path, based on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale of a tornado, which then acts as an activator to generate payments.