Insurance provider battleface has announced a partnership with eurochange to launch eurochange Travel Insurance.
Thanks to the partnership between battleface and eurochange, this solution is available now for UK customers.
In addition, the service includes single trip and annual multi-trip options with benefits for a variety of holidays.
Policy features include:
- Cover for baggage, money and passport loss;
- Trip cancellation, interruption and delay;
- Personal liability and legal expenses;
- UK per boarding fees, and
- Emergency medical expenses and 24/7 assistance from Robin Assist.
Charles Stewart, managing director at eurochange, said: “We are very excited to launch eurochange Travel Insurance (Powered by battleface), diversifying our services to include even more travel essentials.”
He added: “As one of the UK’s leading foreign exchange experts, we understand customers want a seamless, great value experience when preparing for their trips.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“That’s why battleface, and its claims and assistance arm Robin Assist, is the ideal partner for eurochange in creating a flexible insurance product supported by a simple and efficient claims experience. Together, we’re committed to enhancing the travel experience for our customers, bringing accessible services and peace of mind every step of the way.”
Sophie Goodchild, managing director at battleface, added: “We’re excited to introduce the ultimate travel companion with eurochange: simple and flexible travel insurance alongside your foreign currency purchase. This innovative offering ensures you’re not only financially prepared for your trip but also safeguarded against unforeseen events.”