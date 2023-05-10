Robert Roughley has over 25 years of experience in the fields of insurance and engineering. Credit: Hunters Race on Unsplash.

AXA’s property and casualty and speciality risk unit AXA XL has appointed Robert Roughley as its new client and distribution leader in Canada.

Based in Toronto, Roughley reports to AXA XL Canada Distribution, Client Management head and delegated authority Jonathan Ashall.

Prior to the new appointment, Roughley worked at Aviva Canada as national client relationship manager.

He has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of insurance and engineering in Canada and Australia, with his longest tenure being at Zurich Insurance Group.

Ashall said: “We are excited to add Rob to our team.

“His experience and expertise across property, casualty and engineering will be of great value to our clients and brokerage partners as we look to continue to grow our platform across Canada.”

AXA XL currently provides its Canadian clients with various products and services to address their current and new risks.

In a separate development, AXA XL announced the appointment of Dan Bendavid to serve as its new global innovation lead under the firm’s operations and technology team.

Bendavid joined from AXA and will be responsible for advancing AXA XL’s innovation strategy.

He will also manage a global team of innovation experts to implement focused plans, in alliance with external partners.

Both appointments follow the introduction of a new parametric cyber insurance cover, supported by AXA XL in the UK.

Cyber insurance managing general agent (MGA) Intangic MGA carried out the launch.