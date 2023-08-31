AXA XL Americas CEO of insurance Lucy Pilko. Credit: PRNewswire/AXA XL.

AXA XL has named Lucy Pilko as the new chief executive officer (CEO) for the insurance business in the Americas region.

As of 30 October 2023, Pilko will replace Joseph Tocco, who is retiring.

In her new position, Pilko will oversee AXA XL’s insurance operations in the Americas, which includes its businesses in the US, Canada, and Bermuda.

AXA XL is the property and casualty (P&C) and speciality risk unit of French insurance giant AXA.

Pilko has more than two decades of consulting experience in the insurance sector.

Most recently, she worked for Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as the managing director and senior partner.

Pilko oversaw BCG’s North American insurance practice, which included commercial, personal, brokerage, individual and group life, and reinsurance lines of business.

AXA XL noted that while serving on BCG’s large-scale transformation and people and organisation practices, Pilko developed a specific focus on operational models and digital transformation.

AXA XL CEO Scott Gunter said: “Given her decades of insurance industry consulting experience, Lucy brings a unique cross-industry perspective.

“Together with the Americas leadership team and our deep bench of underwriting, risk consulting and claims expertise, Lucy’s experience will be valuable as we push forward on our strategy, building our recognition and positioning AXA XL for further growth across the Americas.”

Last week, AXA XL announced that Glen Hopkinson has been appointed as the new country manager for its operations in the Canadian market.