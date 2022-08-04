AXA UK & Ireland onboards Cognizant to transform technology ecosystem

AXA UK & Ireland, a part of French group AXA, has selected Cognizant as its technology partner in a bid to transform its technology ecosystem.

The insurer hopes to create an IT environment, which is data-rich, modern, digitally enabled, secure, and sustainable, with lower overall cost.

As part of the technology partnership, the IT company will provide multi-faceted managed services and cloud migration services to AXA UK & Ireland.

Cognizant’s integrated IT services for the insurer will cover areas including service desk support and maintenance, end-user computing, app development and maintenance, IT infrastructure management and cloud operations.

AXA UK & Ireland chief operating officer Shali Vasudeva said: “AXA UK & Ireland’s priority is providing customers with the choice and flexibility that meets their insurance needs. The foundation to deliver that is a modern, digital IT infrastructure that enables us to make data-driven business decisions.

“Cognizant’s track record, expertise and behaviours in helping organizations simplify delivery and manage IT environments were the primary factors in choosing them as a technology partner.”

Cognizant president for global growth markets Rob Walker said: “Digitally-enabled IT is critical for delivering better customer experience, bringing innovations to market faster and reducing overall cost.

“We are honoured to have been selected by AXA UK & Ireland to help transform their legacy environment and to support them in enabling technology to achieve better business outcomes. This new partnership builds on our strong momentum as a leader in helping global insurance clients meet their ambitions.”

Last month, Zurich Beteiligungs, the German arm of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), turned to Cognizant to expand its digital offerings.