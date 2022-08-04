View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 4, 2022

AXA UK & Ireland onboards Cognizant to transform technology ecosystem

AXA UK & Ireland, a part of French group AXA, has selected Cognizant as its technology partner in a bid to transform its technology ecosystem.

The insurer hopes to create an IT environment, which is data-rich, modern, digitally enabled, secure, and sustainable, with lower overall cost.

As part of the technology partnership, the IT company will provide multi-faceted managed services and cloud migration services to AXA UK & Ireland.

Cognizant’s integrated IT services for the insurer will cover areas including service desk support and maintenance, end-user computing, app development and maintenance, IT infrastructure management and cloud operations.

AXA UK & Ireland chief operating officer Shali Vasudeva said: “AXA UK & Ireland’s priority is providing customers with the choice and flexibility that meets their insurance needs. The foundation to deliver that is a modern, digital IT infrastructure that enables us to make data-driven business decisions.

“Cognizant’s track record, expertise and behaviours in helping organizations simplify delivery and manage IT environments were the primary factors in choosing them as a technology partner.”

Cognizant president for global growth markets Rob Walker said: “Digitally-enabled IT is critical for delivering better customer experience, bringing innovations to market faster and reducing overall cost.

“We are honoured to have been selected by AXA UK & Ireland to help transform their legacy environment and to support them in enabling technology to achieve better business outcomes. This new partnership builds on our strong momentum as a leader in helping global insurance clients meet their ambitions.”

Last month, Zurich Beteiligungs, the German arm of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), turned to Cognizant to expand its digital offerings.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Life Insurance International