Zurich Insurance Germany chooses Cognizant to expand digital offerings

Zurich Insurance Germany selects Cognizant for digital transformation. Credit: raymondclarkeimages / Flickr (Creative Commons)

Zurich Beteiligungs, the German subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), has selected Cognizant as a strategic IT partner to provide new digital solutions for its customers.

The new agreement builds on an existing agreement under which Cognizant deployed and maintains Zurich’s General Insurance products on Guidewire.

The IT company will now work with Zurich Germany under a multi-year agreement to upgrade, manage and maintain the latter’s enterprise application landscape in the General Insurance domain.

Additionally, the collaboration will work to set up joint DevOps teams and further bolster Zurich Germany’s artificial intelligence (AI), data, software engineering and cloud capabilities.

Related

Zurich Germany chief information officer Jens Becker said: “Zurich is on an ongoing journey of ‘accelerated digital evolution’ to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers and partners and creating a more intimate connection with them.

“Cognizant has proven itself as a knowledgeable and reliable strategic partner, and we look forward to further capitalising on its industry expertise to help us advance our digital transformation.”

In addition, the latest partnership aims to enable Zurich Germany to lower the total cost of ownership and accelerate the time to market of new digital services and products.

Cognizant Germany, Austria and Switzerland head Dr Rolf Werner said: “Innovative, forward-thinking clients like Zurich understand the importance of collaborating with a strategic IT partner to help them achieve their digital transformation and meet their business objectives.”

Recently, Cognizant secured a multi-year contract to support digital transformation of India’s public sector insurer National Insurance Company (NICL).