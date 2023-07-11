(From left to right) CoverGo deputy CEO Peter Tam, AXA Hong Kong and Macau chief general insurance officer Kenneth Lai, and CoverGo founder and CEO Tomas Holub. Credit: CoverGo.

AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) is collaborating with CoverGo to enhance its general insurance ecosystem in Hong Kong.

AXA will use CoverGo’s advanced platform for products related to general insurance to boost its speed to market and enhance customer experience, which will achieve optimal efficiency.

CoverGo is a global no-code insurance SaaS core platform for health, life, and P&C.

Besides being scalable, its API-driven approach enables easy integration into AXA’s existing system, aiding AXA to set the stage for digital transformation and improvements in the future across different lines of business and products.

AXA Hong Kong and Macau chief general insurance officer Kenneth Lai said: “As digital transformation has become a prevalent market trend, we are thrilled to collaborate with CoverGo to bolster our digitalisation endeavours.

“By utilising the digital distribution platform, we can enhance our capabilities and achieve a faster time-to-market, resulting in added value for our business. Looking ahead, we will maintain our position as the #1 general insurer in Hong Kong by continuously delivering outstanding products and services to our valued customers.”

CoverGo founder and CEO Tomas Holub said: “We are delighted to assist AXA on their journey towards digital transformation. AXA has shown a clear commitment to digitizing and streamlining its insurance ecosystem in an efficient and scalable way using CoverGo’s cutting-edge no-code core insurance platform.

“It’s also a validation of CoverGo’s insurance capabilities, with leading insurers across the globe adopting our platform. We look forward to growing our collaboration with AXA across many products and markets.”

The first product available on the platform is the newly rolled-out SmartHelper Plus.

SmartHelper Plus is a comprehensive insurance plan that offers support for foreign domestic helpers and provides protection plans for local domestic helpers and postnatal care helpers.

In May, AXA Hong Kong & Macau expanded its strategic alliance with travel and leisure e-commerce platform Klook to launch a new car rental insurance plan.