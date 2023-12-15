AXA UK & Ireland has appointed Alain Zweibrucker as the new CEO of AXA Retail.
Subject to regulatory approval, Zweibrucker will also become a member of the UK & Ireland management committee.
He will report to AXA UK & Ireland CEO Tara Foley.
Effective on 2 January 2024, Zweibrucker will replace AXA Retail interim CEO Anna Fleming.
Fleming will return to her former role of chief operating officer (COO) at AXA Retail.
Before being appointed as CEO of AXA UK & Ireland in September 2023, Foley served as CEO of AXA Retail.
For 25 years, Zweibrucker worked at AXA in senior property and casualty (P&C) insurance roles in several markets.
Zweibrucker, who has technical expertise in P& insurance, held positions including P&C actuary director, head of financial control, chief risk officer and head of P&C retail.
In his most recent previous role, Zweibrucker served as CFO at AXA Switzerland and was on the company’s executive committee for a period of seven years.
Foley said: “Alain has a wealth of technical expertise in property & casualty insurance and a strong track record of transformation and delivery. This background combined with his experience as a results-oriented and people focused leader will be invaluable as we navigate a challenging market environment and continue to drive the success of our Retail business.
“I’d also like to thank Anna Fleming for doing an incredible job of leading the Retail business as Interim CEO. I know Anna will be a great help to Alain when he starts in the new year.”