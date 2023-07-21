AXA UK and Ireland CEO Tara Foley will oversee activities linked to the 2024-2026 strategy deployment of the divisions. Credit: AXA.

French insurance company AXA has appointed Tara Foley as the new CEO of its UK and Ireland divisions.

AXA UK and Ireland hired Foley as CEO of AXA UK Retail Insurance in November 2020.

Effective 1 September 2023, she will oversee activities linked to the divisions’ 2024-2026 strategy deployment.

She will also lead the executive team and oversee the business units in the UK and Ireland.

AXA UK and Ireland CEO Tara Foley said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take up the role of AXA UK and Ireland CEO and lead this outstanding team of talented and dedicated people.

“Together, we will build upon our many successes to deliver on the next stage of our strategy, continue to grow the business and provide the best products and services for our customers and clients.”

Foley succeeds Claudio Gienal, who has been as named as chief transformation officer for European Markets and Health.

Gienal will be responsible to boost business, bring technological changes and handle the international business communities.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans for divestiture of its property reinsurance operations to eliminate exposure to natural calamities, in a $2bn deal.