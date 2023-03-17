The solutions allow policyholders to gather data. Credit: UX Indonesia on Unsplash.

Insurance company Aviva UK has renewed its partnership with cloud insurance platform software provider Majesco to enhance its underwriting profitability and risk mitigation capabilities.

Currently, Aviva UK is using Majesco Loss Control and Majesco GuideStream for loss control data collection and driving insights.

Intelligent data gathering is provided via integrated loss control systems from any location in the world.

Majesco Loss Control and Majesco GuideStream can be used to remotely take and identify images, fill forms and provide recommendations.

The solutions allow policyholders to gather data and make the best underwriting decisions.

The technology provider claimed that more than 350 insurers use its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms for core, data, analytics, digital, and partner ecosystem solutions.

Majesco chief revenue officer Jim Miller said: “We appreciate Aviva’s confidence in Majesco’s solutions and look forward helping the team redefine the future of loss control and solidify their place as a leader in the industry.

“Digital loss control solutions and embedded, real-time data and analytics are key enablers to expand risk assessments that can transform underwriting, enhance customer experiences and improve profitability.”

Besides insurance, Aviva UK provides wealth and retirement services and has operations in Canada and Ireland too.

Earlier this year, the Financial Times reported that the UK-based insurer has started providing cover for offshore wind projects.

Aviva stopped offering insurance for fossil fuel power production projects four years ago.

Since then, it has added onshore wind, solar, and battery storage to its portfolio of renewable energy insurance.