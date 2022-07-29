Aviso Broking accelerates expansion plans with Macquarie deal

Aviso Broking, a part of Aviso Group, has acquired eastern Sydney-based Macquarie Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed amount.

Macquarie Insurance Brokers is a family-run firm which was founded in 1997. the business will operate under the Aviso Broking brand.

Aviso Broking CEO Jeff Moule said: “Macquarie is a great family-owned and operated business that is committed to the customer service experience.

“I have known Keith personally for over 10 years and I am looking forward to welcoming his team as we grow and strengthen our Sydney business.”

The deal comes as Aviso Broking seeks to expand aggressively. Last month, the firm acquired Tewantin-based brokerage firm, AIS Insurance.

Aviso Broking was launched in April last year following the merger of Allsafe, Aviso EIA, Aviso All Points, Wymark and Sutton Insurance Brokers.

The firm currently employs more than 110 staff at its offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay, Kempsey, Gold Coast, Port Macquarie, Inverell, Glen Innes and Hunter Valley.

It is backed by Australia-based insurance distribution firm Envest.

Last year, Envest purchased the underwriting portfolio of insurtech Evari and signed an agreement to license the latter’s tech platform for the existing underwriting portfolio as well as for other insurance products.

It followed the firm’s acquisition of a controlling stake in All Parks Insurance earlier that year. All Parks is an underwriting agency specialising in the tourism and accommodation sector.