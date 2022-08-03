AssuredPartners acquires AVID Risk Solutions

US-based AssuredPartners has acquired Wisconsin-based AVID Risk Solutions, marking its 12th acquisition of the year.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the transaction, AVID Risk Solutions’ team of 57 employees will continue to be led by president and CEO Brock Ryan and executive vice-president Ben Shortreed.

Commenting on the deal, Ryan said: “At AVID, we’re committed to listening to each client and help them understand which of our services meets their individual needs, while discovering different approaches that help support their growth and success.

“We deeply value partnerships and joining AssuredPartners allows us to continue to serve our clients and join a national footprint.”

AssuredPartners regional president Greg LaMair added: “The team at AVID Risk Solutions conveys true customer service and dedication to their community, and we are pleased to have them join our growing team in the Great Plains marketplace.”

Based in Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker. It provides commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services.

The firm has been rapidly expanding its footprint through acquisitions.

This June, suredPartners expanded its operations to Ohio with the acquisition of Baker & Associates Insurance Agency.

The firm currently employs more than 7,500 people across its offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland.

AssuredPartners President Randy Larsen said: “As we continue to expand operations in the Wisconsin footprint, we are finding partnerships that will solidify our future. We are pleased to have the team of AVID Risk Solutions join AssuredPartners.”