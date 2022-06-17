AssuredPartners buys Baker & Associates Insurance Agency in Ohio

AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

US-based AssuredPartners has extended its operations to Ohio with the acquisition of Baker & Associates Insurance Agency (Baker & Assoc.).

The deal marks AssuredPartners’ seventh acquisition in this year. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Established in 1999 by partners Tom Baker and Bill Emery, Baker & Associates Insurance Agency assist its clients by teaming up with them to address their protection requirement.

Tom Baker said that the firm, for more than 20 years, has offered a diverse range of insurance solutions to its clients.

With AssuredPartners, Baker & Associates will have a greater selection of tools to further enhance strategic services for clients, Baker noted.

Emery said: “We have always worked closely with clients to bring them informed and curated solutions when it comes to protecting what’s important.

“Together, with the resources of AssuredPartners, we look forward to expanding those services.

The team of seven will work under the Tom Baker and Bill Emery’s current operational leadership, said AssuredPartners.

AssuredPartners Midwest regional president Corey Freeman noted: “Enhancing our capabilities and client offerings will allow for our continued growth with exceptional services and solutions for our clients.”

Last month, AssuredPartners closed the acquisition of Duley-Bolwar & Associates for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker. It provides commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services.

The firm employs more than 7,500 people located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland.