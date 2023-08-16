Credit: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

Aspen and DWF will create a strategic partnership focused on portfolio management via an end-to-end claim and litigation servicing model. That will be enabled by the DWF team of global and multi-class technical claims specialists, as well as data first solutions and processes.

DWF was selected after a proof of concept phase that lasted over six months. Furthermore, teams in the US and UK collaborated with Aspen to support a differentiating servicing model that supports growth.

In addition, it aims to deliver good client and customer outcomes with:

An integrated servicing and litigation management service that connects the complementary structure, specialists and operations of both Aspen and DWF;

Aligned brand, values and culture that supports the teamwork between the two firms, and

Collaborative solutions to overcome shared challenges and opportunities including, but not limited to, digital and data enablers, talent and skill development, mentoring and education.

Paul Cowen, head of claims management and adjusting at DWF, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Aspen to help them manage a proportion of their claims across a number of business classes.

“The selection of DWF as a partner is a testament to the work of our global claims experts, the breadth of our expertise across multiple lines of business and our global footprint. We operate as a seamless global team on a single global platform, which offers Aspen additional value, flexibility and depth in alignment with their operating model and growth plans.”

Lee Elliston, COO of group claims at Aspen, added: “In DWF, we are pleased to have selected a claims management partner that shares our vision and values to deliver service quality and operational excellence, to advance our claims proposition for our clients, through portfolio management, technical talent and skills, and integrated digital solutions.”