Hart joined Aspen Insurance in February as a senior underwriter and has 10 years of cyber underwriting experience. He served in roles at Brit Insurance and Barbican Insurance.
So far at Aspen, Hart has expanded distribution relationships, attracted talent and brought insight to the group’s underwriting and cyber strategies.
In this elevated role, he will be responsible for advancing the International Cyber team, its underwriting strategy and risk management capabilities.
Furthermore, Hart will remain based in the London office.
Bobby Bianconi, Aspen Insurance global head of cyber, said: “Ed’s promotion underscores Aspen’s deep bench strength as an industry leader of cyber insurance products and services, and further demonstrates Aspen’s commitment to growing this important business line and the integral part it plays in the FINPRO portfolio.”
Bermuda-based Aspen Insurance has posted a net income of $219m for the first half of 2023, a jump of 352% from $48.4m in the year-ago half.
For the six months ended 30 June 2023, operating income was $191m, up 47% from $130m in the first half of 2022.
Underwriting income rose by 33% to $208m from $157m in the year-ago period.
Across the group, gross written premiums (GWP) were $2.12bn, down 10% compared with $2.35bn last year.
The company attributed the drop to its plan to streamline its portfolio, cut down the exposure and handle volatility, which was offset partially by a rise in rates.
During the period, net written premiums also dropped 10% to $1.35bn from $1.5bn in H1 2022.