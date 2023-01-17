First Ireland provides a range of commercial and personal insurance offerings. Credit: Constantin Wenning on Unsplash

US-based insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher has bought retail insurance broker First Ireland Risk Management.

Tony Gill, Linda Gallagher and their team will operate out of Dublin, guided by Gallagher Irish insurance brokerage operations head Ronan Foley.

The deal value was not shared by the companies.

First Ireland provides a range of commercial and personal insurance offerings across Ireland.

Headquartered in Dublin, the firm also provides life and pension solutions.

Last year in June, Illinois-based Arthur J. Gallagher acquired Innovu Group (INNOVU Insurance), another Irish retail insurance broker.

INNOVU’s suite too included commercial and personal insurance products, along with financial offerings.

Commenting on the latest deal, Arthur J. Gallagher chairman, president and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said: “First Ireland has built a strong reputation for client excellence over 40 years, and their market expertise will further enhance our capabilities in Ireland.

“We are delighted to welcome Tony, Linda and their colleagues to Gallagher and look forward to working with them to further expand their client base and service offerings.”

In addition to insurance brokerage, Arthur J. Gallagher offers consulting services and risk management services in almost 130 nations.

Earlier this month, the firm snapped up Texas-based CBS Insurance, which provides property, casualty and health/benefits coverages.