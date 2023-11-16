Terms of the Arthur J. Gallagher deal for Coverys have not been revealed.
Coverys Insurance Services is a full-service insurance broker specialising in medical malpractice and professional liability for healthcare clients throughout Michigan.
Furthemore, the Coverys Insurance Services team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher’s Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.
“Coverys Insurance Services is a highly regarded agency whose deep healthcare expertise provides significant opportunities for growth in the region,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., chairman, president and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome the Coverys Insurance Services team to Gallagher.”
In November, Arthur J Gallagher & Co have announced the acquisition of Ireland-based Keaney Insurance Brokers.
Terms of the Arthur J Gallagher deal for Keaney were not disclosed.
Keaney is a commercial insurance broker that supports businesses across the country with insurance and risk management solutions.
Furthermore, Terry Keaney and his team will remain in their current location under the leadership of Ronan Foley, head of Gallagher’s insurance broker operations in Ireland.
In addition, Cadence Bank has agreed to divest its insurance operations, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J Gallagher in a cash deal worth $904m.
Cadence Insurance provides a full suite of commercial property/casualty, employee benefits and personal lines products to clients.