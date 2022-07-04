Ardonagh Europe to buy Dutch broker Léons Group

Ardonagh Europe has reached an agreement to buy Léons Group, which offers insurance brokerage and consultancy services.

The financial details of the deal were not divulged.

Léons, which was founded by Max Léons in 1951, is an independent family-owned firm headquartered in Amsterdam.

It specialises in offering full-service insurance solutions to corporate clients with expertise in handling complex cases and international operations.

Following the takeover, which is subject to regulatory approval, the Dutch firm will operate independently as part of Ardonagh Europe.

The Léons family will continue to hold a stake in Léons Group, with Sunny and Nico Léons leading the firm along with the shareholders and current management team.

Ardonagh Europe CEO Conor Brennan said: “We are excited to welcome Léons to Ardonagh, together building on their Dutch roots and solid reputation in the market to build a portfolio of brands and insurance broker companies that are leaders in their target markets.

“We are very excited by what we can achieve with our new partners in the Netherlands.”

Dublin, Ireland-based Ardonagh Europe is part of the UK-based insurance broking firm Ardonagh Group.

Léons Group CEO Sunny Léons said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with a global platform with scale and dynamic culture, that embraces our family-owned concept. With access to Ardonagh’s considerable resource and capital, we look forward to joining them as our growth engine together with MDS and other partners, to build on an international group as individual partners.”

Notably, Léons is also a founding member and shareholder of Brokerslink, a global network of independent brokers from 125 countries.

In December 2021, Ardonagh Group singed a deal to buy Portugal-based insurance broker MDS, which is also a member and shareholder in Brokerslink.