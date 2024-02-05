Ardonagh Advisory has snapped up Solutions Healthcare, a healthcare insurance broker serving commercial clients and individuals across the UK.
Based in Glasgow, Solutions Healthcare offers advice and private medical insurance and employee benefits including life assurance, critical illness and business protection. The firm also provides an additional claims service, ensuring clients receive a fully supported end-to-end service.
Furthermore, the business will operate as part of Towergate Health & Protection, with Evelyn Christie moving as well to guide the business in a client-facing role.
Alan Christie, managing director, Solutions Healthcare Limited said: “Our business has grown and enjoyed success over the years thanks to the strength of our relationships, our personally delivered service and our attention to clients’ needs.
“We chose Towergate Health & Protection as the new home for our business as it will enable us to offer the same great service, as well as providing value-adding opportunities for our clients.”
Iain Laws, CEO, Towergate Health & Protection added: “Solutions Healthcare presents a great opportunity to increase our presence in Scotland with a well-respected local business.
“We’re actively exploring options to expand our health and protection portfolio across the UK and are able to support businesses of all sizes to take their next steps.
“We know that many companies are currently considering the future of their business, and we have a range of opportunities available to help them achieve their ambitions.”
Ardonagh Advisory Broking Holdings is The Ardonagh Group’s SME broking platform comprised of Bravo Networks, Footman James, Hera Indemnity, Lorega, Towergate, Towergate Health & Protection, Thompson & Bryan and Usay Compare brands.
This is Ardonagh’s second deal this year as it acquired Hoxton Risk Services for an undisclosed sum.
The deal is expected to strengthen Ardonagh’s position in the mid and HNW insurance space.
Hoxton, established in 2020 by HNW underwriting expert Justin Gott, provides specialised insurance for private clients, including policies for vehicles, residential properties, travel and investment properties.
Backed by Hiscox, an A-rated insurer, the acquired company operates with a broker-only business model and offers a digital trading platform.