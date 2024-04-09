Ardonagh Advisory has purchased SIB Insurance, an independent commercial broker from the Northwest of England.
SIB Insurance provides cover access across a broad range of risks and has experience in the industrial, care, and agricultural sectors.
Founded in 1965, SIB Insurance has around 20 employees and will continue to be led by managing director Ian Robertson.
Richard Tuplin, CEO Ardonagh Advisory Insurance Broking Ltd, said: “SIB Insurance is a high-quality regional broker with clear specialisms that has earned the respect of its longstanding client-base over many decades by delivering excellent service.
“Within Ardonagh Advisory we’ve developed real expertise in giving our new businesses everything they need to remain client centric, while also giving them the platform to reach the next level.
“I’m looking forward to working with Ian and the team and supporting SIB Insurance’s onward success as part of Advisory.”
Robertson continued: “Ardonagh Advisory is a great home for SIB Insurance, the placement opportunities we’ll now have access to gives us a great basis from which to grow, while also enabling us to offer even more to our existing clients.
“It’s fair to say that our businesses share a lot of common values and I know that we are going to enjoy a long and successful future together.
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our fantastic team and to all our clients who have been there throughout our journey and we look forward to supporting them into the future.”
Joe Conway, Ardonagh Advisory M&A director, added: “It’s been a pleasure getting to know Ian through the process, and I’m thrilled to be able to welcome him and the team to Ardonagh Advisory. Advisory offers a lot to high quality businesses and we’re very much open for conversations with other interested parties.”
Ardonagh Advisory has also completed its acquisition of Westfield Brokers following its announcement in December 2023.
Westfield is an independent commercial broker based in West Sussex, UK, and it offers a range of general insurance products including fleet, liability and contractors.
It was founded in 2009 by managing director Peter Cowan, who used his insurance industry experience to build a firm that focused on client service and excellence.