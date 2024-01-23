APRIL, a French wholesale insurance broker, has finalised the purchase of UK-based specialist insurance broker Lexham Insurance.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Lexham, established in 2000, is engaged in offering more than 20 different insurance products including insurance solutions for mopeds, scooters and motorcycles.
It also provides bespoke products in the motor trade and commercial market sectors.
With the acquisition, APRIL aims to bolster the Lexham brand within the UK market, enhancing the insurance experience for customers through differentiated offerings.
The acquired company has forged partnerships within the industry and is said to work directly with a panel of insurance companies.
Lexham has a workforce of more than 200 across its three offices in the UK.
APRIL CEO Eric Maumy said: “APRIL has been present in the UK market since 2012 through its London-based expatriate insurance business.
“The group is now confirming its ambitions for international development, particularly in the property and casualty and two-wheeler insurance markets, where we already have strong expertise in France and Spain.”
Lexham CEO James Miller said: “With Lexham founder Richard Ironmonger taking the decision to step away, it was important to us that with any sale we found the right home, and with APRIL’s knowledge of and passion for the markets we trade in we feel we have done just that.”
In October 2023, APRIL expanded its international footprint with the acquisition of Expat & Co, a specialist in health insurance for expatriates based in Belgium.
Expat & Co offers a suite of solutions to a diverse clientele including individuals, corporations and educational institutions across Europe.