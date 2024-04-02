Credit: Wright Studio/Shutterstock.

AND-E has launched a new position for its brand, displaying its forward-looking focus on innovation for connected mobility protection.

With its tagline, Every Journey Protected, the rebrand aims to show that AND-E is not just about insurance. The firm and its people are committed to ensuring that every journey is safe and secure.

In addition, AND-E remains dedicated to investment in innovation and solutions that will redefine the future of mobility protection.

Furthermore, central to the new brand position is the AND-E mission that when people move, their journeys should be hassle-free. As such, AND-E is dedicated to simplifying the insurance experience, offering straightforward policies, easy claims processes and user-friendly tools to help customers navigate insurance easily. It is also embracing technology to make tomorrow’s journeys smarter.

The Every Journey Protected rebrand from AND-E will be seen across all of its footprint in Europe, including the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Belgium.

Michael Kainzbauer, CEO of AND-E Group, explained the new brand positioning reflects the evolution of the business to future-proof it for the changing mobility landscape.

He said: “The pace of change in the motor insurance marketplace has accelerated considerably in the last few years and AND-E has readied itself for this dynamic environment through a combination of acquisition, collaboration, and in-house development.

“Now, as the business of mobility continues to shift, we want to more clearly demonstrate to our customers, partners and stakeholders that we understand the challenges and opportunities. Connected mobility isn’t just about technological evolution; it’s a transformative force shaping the future of transportation as we know it, delivering improved social mobility and reduced environmental impact. AND-E is committed to being part of that future.”

He continued: “AND-E is proud to be part of a vibrant community and ecosystem, leveraging our unique expertise and technology and working with like-minded partners to provide the mobility protection solutions individuals and businesses need.

“Our goal is to transform the future of mobility insurance by investing in emerging technologies, providing a supportive culture, and empowering our people to become industry thought leaders.

“With our commitment to environmental and social governance, we believe we’re helping shape a more vibrant and sustainable society and our new brand position underlines that focus.”