UK-headquartered technology solutions firm for insurance Alula Technologies has been chosen for the Microsoft Digital Native Programme.
This boost Alula’s journey and allows the company to showcase its commitment to innovation and excellence in the tech industry to an even wider audience.
In addition, Alula has set lofty goals as part of the programme, including acquiring a specific number of new customer accounts, with Microsoft. It also wants to increase overall utilisation and consumption of Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI services, and expanding into select new territories with Microsoft.
Lee Kuyper, CEO of Alula Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to take our engagement with Microsoft to the next level.
‘Being part of the Digital Native Programme allows us to deepen our relationship with Microsoft, leveraging this partnership as a competitive advantage.
“Our focus will be on incorporating Microsoft’s AI into our product suite, especially targeting the insurance, health, and pension fund industries.”
Dean Erasmus, Microsoft Director for Digital Natives Africa, highlighted the programme’s role in Alula’s growth.
“Our objective is to partner with digital natives like Alula Technologies, where our technology and programmes can drive growth,” explained Erasmus. “We are excited to support Alula in expanding into new markets and integrating AI technologies into their solutions, enhancing their product offerings.”
Alula Technologies plans to use this opportunity to expand into new regions such as the UK, UAE, and additional African markets.
‘Microsoft’s presence in every market we target offers us a unique advantage,’ added Kuyper.
“We are looking forward to working alongside Microsoft to introduce our solutions through existing relationships and leverage the contracting mechanisms in place with Microsoft.”
He concluded: “The Alula strategy centres around improving industries like insurance, health, and pension funds through cutting-edge technology.”
In October 2023, Netherlands-based FRISS partnered with Microsoft to improve its artificial intelligence (AI) fraud model explanations leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI service.
A provider of trust automation solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, FRISS intends to implement Azure OpenAI Service for multiple use cases within its offerings.
Some of the use cases include a commercial underwriting chatbot or a claim summariser, a network explainer, and using a fraud bot.
The solutions offered by FRISS will be available in Microsoft Commercial Marketplace in the form of a transactable offer in Azure Marketplace and Microsoft Appsource storefronts.