Danish insurance company Alm. Brand Group has awarded IT company Cognizant the contract to enable automation services.
As part of this collaboration, Cognizant will help in automating a wide range of business processes and tasks, which the insurance company was previously outsourcing from other vendors.
These processes mainly include insurance policies and administrative work, which are manual and repetitive.
Once implemented, the automation services will help Alm. Brand Group to complete more tasks in a comparatively shorter timespan.
It is also expected to improve the Danish insurer’s existing efficiency and customer experience.
The partnership further requires Cognizant to identify broader automation potential for Alm. Brand.
To execute this contract, Cognizant will be supported by its Danish and Nordic-speaking Centre of Excellence.
This Vilnius, Lithuania-based centre has capabilities and expertise in insurance and automation.
Cognizant is planning to consolidate all the processes outsourced by Alm. Brand Group into its Vilnius centre in 2024.
Cognizant Denmark country manager Thomas Djursoe said: “We are thrilled to be working with Alm. Brand Group to support them in automating manual and repetitive processes.
“The insurance sector has vast potential to modernise its operations and automation is a highly effective technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance customer experience.
“Automation often sets businesses up for future readiness, enabling greater transformation and preparedness for the advancement of technologies such as generative AI [artificial intelligence]. Businesses – and industries – who prioritise digital transformation are often able to gain a greater competitive advantage.”
“The latest development within business process outsourcing increasingly involves automating outsourced processes for greater efficiency and improved customer experience and thereby strengthening competitiveness,” Alm. Brand Group Commercial Lines group executive director Camilla Amstrup said.
Amstrup added: “That is why we at Alm. Brand Group have chosen Cognizant as our new outsourcing partner, as they are particularly skilled at collaborating with companies to automate all or part of their business processes.”
In August 2022, Cognizant was selected by AXA UK & Ireland as its technology partner to transform its technology ecosystem.