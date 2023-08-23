Source: Shutterstock

Allina Health | Aetna is aiming to provide this through Cedar, a financial engagement platform.

The platform combine Allina billing and Allina Health | Aetna health insurance benefit information to make it easier to understand. This is the first solution of its kind in Minnesota.

Allina Health | Aetna is a health plan owned by the two firms and knows how provider bills and health plan coverage can be confusing for members. It aims to make health insurance easier, more accessible and more valuable.

In addition, with the launch of Cedar Pay with the Payer Intelligence Layer, Allina Health | Aetna plan members will see how much they have been charged for services and how much was covered.

Furthermore, the plan hopefully brings the payer and the provider together to make bills easier.

“At Allina Health | Aetna, our goal is to give our members the most convenient financial experience and remove the typical friction between health insurance and health care,” said Andrea Kao, Vice President of Innovation at Allina Health | Aetna. “With integrated billing, we will be able to offer our members a more seamless experience, empowering them with the clarity they need for their care.”

