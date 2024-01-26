Allianz Partners has launched the allyz mobile app, a digital platform providing travellers with advice and expertise.
In addition, allyz offers access to the full suite of insurance benefits available to Allianz Partners customers.
The launch of the mobile app in France, Germany, and the Netherlands is a milestone in the expansion of Allianz Partners’ digital footprint. Allianz Partners intends to continue this through all lines throughout the year.
allyz is a one-stop shop for users with pre-travel advice and inspiration, as well as a convenient space to keep all travel documents and access information on local services.
Furthermore, anyone can download the app free of charge and the suite of services will be unlocked with the purchase of a travel insurance policy.
Customers will also benefit from six months of free access to the allyz security app, an ever-evolving digital solution designed to complement physical wellbeing with digital security and protection.
The allyz app is powered by Amadeus Hey!, the traveller servicing platform from Amadeus. Thanks to Amadeus Hey! APIs, allyz delivers a digital assistant experience, offering personalised services and instant trip updates all along the traveller’s journey.
Tomas Kunzmann, chief executive officer of Allianz Partners said: “Today’s travelers want more than just the financial protection that insurance provides. They rightly expect a “peace of mind” experience when traveling – an intuitive and seamless solution for all circumstances that goes far beyond traditional insurance coverage. That’s exactly what we’ve combined in our allyz solution, which is just one click away – on every customer’s mobile phone; it’s a leap into a future where insurance is truly integrated into our customers’ everyday lives through our state-of-the-art digital platforms. This is allyz.”
He added: “Our allyz solution is truly the first of its kind, offering a holistic suite of services, and we’re confident the launch will enable our partners to strengthen and deepen customer relationships. With this best-in-class digital solution, customers are enabled to take control over their travel experience and enjoy the peace of mind of knowing that Allianz Partners is always there to help: Just a click away.”