Allianz has launched SAMEpath which plots the emission reductions and investments needed to achieve commitments made by countries under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
The tool from Allianz offers granular analysis of the transition pathway needed for more than 50 industries worldwide.
In addition, the Allianz SAMEpath tool charts the required emission reductions and associated investments needed to achieve the objectives made in the Paris Agreement.
Furthermore, users of SAMEpath can conduct customised data searches to display and download data on a requested variable, region and/or scenario. With it, they can, for example, quickly find the GHG emissions of the United States in different climate scenarios up until 2050 and beyond.
Allianz SAMEpath (the abbreviation for Sector Assessment of Multiple Emissions pathways) informs stakeholders and the general public about economic developments. It also informs of potential transition risks for sectors and economies in different climate scenarios.
“The purpose of Allianz is that ‘We secure your future,’” said Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz SE. “We take that seriously and are supporting our stakeholders as best as possible in their efforts to achieve their Net Zero targets. SAMEpath is part of that commitment as it can form the basis for investment and underwriting decisions worldwide.”
“After the Paris Agreement, the thinking was that the world needed a simple Google Maps-like tool to orient us on reducing greenhouse gases (GHG),” added Subran. “Unfortunately, there is an almost unmanageable number of models and scenarios now. SAMEpath simplifies this into one tool that can inform users where we are, how we can reach Net Zero from here and do so given the situation.”