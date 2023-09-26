Allianz Auto Insurance will offer coverages for electric vehicles that safeguard the battery and charging accessories from various risks. Credit: Paskaran.T/Shutterstock.com.

Allianz Versicherungs-AG, a subsidiary of insurance major Allianz, has expanded its collaboration with car subscription provider Fleetpool in the field of e-mobility in Germany.

Under the expanded partnership, Allianz will deliver exclusive insurance coverage for the electric vehicles (EVs) offered by Fleetpool through a subscription approach.

The company noted that Allianz Auto Insurance will extend coverages for EVs that safeguard the battery and charging accessories from various risks.

As part of the collaboration, Fleetpool can offer insurance coverage for vehicles, including necessary cover, benefits and services. In turn, Allianz will gain access to the market and customers.

Existing clients of Allianz can gain access to the car subscription models of Fleetpool on particular conditions.

Allianz Versicherungs-AG company director Ulrich Stephan said: “Our joint projects of the past years form the basis of our partnership.

“The current cooperation puts our upcoming collaboration on a new foundation.”

The parties first forged a partnership three years ago. Under the prior deal, staff and agencies of Allianz gained access to eazymobility AutoAbo, a car subscription approach of Fleetpool.

Allianz Versicherungs-AG has also served as Fleetpool’s vehicle insurance partner since 2021.

In August 2023, Allianz reported its Q2 2023 results. The company’s operating profit was €3.78bn ($4bn) in the quarter, an increase of 7.1% from €3.53bn in the same quarter of last year.