Allianz has formed a new in-house team dedicated to the management of financial lines claims, aiming to bolster support for brokers and customers.
The team, based in Milton Keynes, UK, is set to enhance the claims process for Allianz’s D&O and professional indemnity products.
Allianz said that by working in tandem with underwriting teams, the new team will gain a deep understanding of each customer’s business, supporting expedited claims handling.
For complex legal matters, Allianz collaborated with Clyde & Co solicitors, which provide global expertise to guide brokers and customers through the claims process.
This partnership is complemented by a free collateral warranty review for professional indemnity customers in the construction, design and build sectors.
The financial lines team’s sole focus on D&O and professional indemnity products is expected to strengthen Allianz’s market presence by facilitating smoother transactions with branch distribution teams and local brokers.
Allianz Commercial head of casualty claims Mark Merrix said: “Bringing our financial lines claims team in-house for the first time ensures that we can deliver the best possible service to both our brokers and customers, ensuring that they are supported every step of the way – from their product requirements through to claims processing and legal advice if needed.”
Recently, Allianz was also in the news for its introduction of SAMEpath, a tool that outlines the emission reductions and investments necessary to meet the Paris Agreement commitments.
This analytical tool provides detailed transition pathways for more than 50 industries globally.
Furthermore, last month, Allianz Direct, the European direct business of Allianz, expanded its portfolio by acquiring the home insurance business and operational assets of French online insurer Luko.