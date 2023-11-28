Credit: Allianz.

The partnership between ING and Allianz Direct will offer companies and entrepreneurs access to a number of Allianz Direct business insurance products.

These policies will be available from mid-2024 through ING’s digital platforms.

Furthermore, when the policies are rolled out, it will be in stages and Dutch customers will be able to go to ING to take out auto, van, corporate and professional liability insurance.

In addition, buying Allianz Direct business insurance will be a fully digital process, where customers can quickly and easily take out insurance through the ING app or website.

Philipp Kroetz, CEO of Allianz Direct, said: “The partnership with ING marks a huge step in our journey to make our Allianz Direct products and services available to a wider audience across Europe. With ING, the leading digital bank in the Netherlands, we have found a strong strategic partner to make this happen. Together we strive to offer the most competitive digital solution, with first-class products, competitive rates, an excellent customer experience and leading technological capabilities.”

Joos Louwerier, CEO of Allianz Benelux, added: “We are ready to contribute to this new partnership with our expertise in SME products and services. Our teams are happy to take on the challenge of developing an ‘execution only’ insurance proposition in the bancassurance channel. The cooperation with ING will strengthen Allianz’s market approach in the small business segment in the Netherlands.”

“As an entrepreneur you want to spend as much time as possible running your company, with your risks carefully covered. The collaboration with Allianz Direct enables us to offer entrepreneurs high-quality insurances at a competitive price, against good conditions. This way our customers can do business without worries, while being more financially resilient in the event of a setback,” continued Laurens de Vos, head of business banking at ING in the Netherlands.