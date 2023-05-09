McAnally offers employee benefits programmes for businesses in oilfield service and oil transportation. Credit: Nicholas Demetriades from Pixabay.

Alliant Insurance Services has purchased US-based property and casualty (P&C) insurance solutions company McAnally Wilkins, which specialises in the oil and gas sector.

The financial terms of the deal were not shared.

McAnally president and co-founder John Wilkins, Jr said: “For over a decade, we have successfully leveraged our oil and gas expertise and our partnerships with insurance carriers to develop cost-effective risk management and loss control solutions for businesses in the oil and gas service sector.

“We look forward to expanding our resources and reach through the partnership with Alliant and its existing team of oil and gas specialists.”

McAnally offers insurance and risk management, as well as employee benefits programmes for businesses in oilfield service and oil transportation.

The company will now continue to service customers from its offices in Texas and Oklahoma, US.

Alliant chairman and CEO Tom Corbett said: “McAnally Wilkins is recognised among the leading risk management experts in oilfield services. Its expertise in this space aligns with our model of industry specialisation at Alliant and will enhance the unparalleled value we offer to clients in our Alliant Energy & Marine practice.”

The latest deal continues Alliant’s acquisition spree, with some of its recent purchases being that of Polley Insurance and Risk Management, and human performance improvement (HPI) technology provider KnowledgeVine.