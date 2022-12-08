Alliant Insurance Services buys Polley Insurance and Risk Management

The acquired firm offers employee benefits and personal insurance offerings besides commercial insurance and risk management. Credit: David Mark from Pixabay.

Alliant Insurance Services has announced the acquisition of Polley Insurance and Risk Management for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired firm develops personalised solutions to address the specific risks and exposures that businesses and people face.

It is focused on offering commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal insurance offerings.

Polley Insurance and Risk Management, established in 2001, is claimed to be one of Sacramento’s leading independent suppliers of commercial insurance products.

Alliant Insurance Services chairman and CEO Tom Corbett said: “Polley Insurance and Risk Management has built a 21-year track record of success by combining deep industry expertise, longstanding client relationships, and solutions that address industry-specific risks.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve our customers and increase our capabilities in the Sacramento area and aligns us with one of the region’s most highly regarded brokerage and consulting firms.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Alliant will retain all the employees of Polley Insurance and Risk Management, who to continue to operate from the firm’s Gold River, California headquarters.

Polley Insurance and Risk Management president and CEO Ben Polley said: “Joining forces with Alliant was an ideal cultural fit for our team. We have always been a customer-first operation, and joining Alliant gives us a broader reach and more resources that we can use to better serve the businesses and people that count on us. We truly are part of an all-star team with Alliant.”

In September 2021, Alliant acquired Vancouver, Washington-based firm Biggs Insurance Services, which offers personal, commercial and employee benefits solutions.