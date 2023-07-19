Paul Kinan Insurance Group focuses on offering businesses, families and individuals with property and casualty insurance solutions. Credit: Pormezz / Shutterstock.com.

Insurance brokerage company ALKEME has acquired full-service insurance agencies Paul Kinan Insurance Group and Wiggins Farha Insurance Group in the US.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Paul Kinan operates from Placentia, California, while Wiggins Farha operates from Wichita, Kansas.

Established in 1986, Paul Kinan focuses on offering businesses, families and individuals with property and casualty insurance solutions.

A Paul Kinan Insurance Group subsidiary, Wiggans Farha serves as an independent insurance agency operating in Kansas and the Midwest regions.

ALKEME CEO Curtis Barton said: “Paul Kinan Insurance Group and Wiggans Farha add more industry-leading insurance brands to our growing platform.

“They have an amazing, highly experienced team and an approach to customer service that fits in perfectly with the Alkeme culture.”

Paul Kinan and Greg Locy of Paul Kinan Insurance Group and Wiggans Farha, respectively, said: “We are excited to join forces with a national-scale partner to expand the resources and capabilities of our group.

“As the insurance industry is changing every day, it made perfect sense to take advantage of the many benefits we can pass along to our clients by working with ALKEME.”

Based in Ladera Ranch, California, ALKEME provides assistance for insurance brokerages to grow sustainably through its consultation, shared services and marketing.

With support from GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME offers its customers various offerings such as P&C, benefits, surety, risk and wealth management.

In May 2022, the insurance brokerage company announced the acquisition of Idaho-based full-service insurance agency Infinity Insurance Group.

Infinity Insurance was focused on delivering home, health, auto, life and commercial insurance via its network of carriers.