Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Aktia Life, one of Finland’s top insurers with close to 100,000 customers, selected Sapiens as its partner to lead their core system transformation with Sapiens CoreSuite for Life and Pensions.

Sapiens was chosen due to its proven experience in complex insurance ecosystem integrations.

In addition, it provides an end-to-end, cloud-first, digitally enhanced platform for individual and group products across life, wealth and pension insurances.

Furthermore, Aktia has seen rapid change in customer behaviour with digitalisation being a key step towards greater efficiency and seamless customer services, along with new product offerings.

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life and Pensions will boost Aktia Life with a variety of fully embedded data management and analytics capabilities. Also, the implementation is underpinned by the Sapiens Intelligence data and analytics module that groups the insurer’s data to provide realistic insight, improving underwriting risk selection and reducing claims expense ratios.

“Working with Sapiens has already been very rewarding for our company and we are looking forward for the next phase,” said Riikka Luukko, Aktia Life CEO. “The partnership with Sapiens supports our strategic growth and renewal goals, including our goal to offer excellent customer and employee experience. With this we are able to optimise both customer and business value and ensure our business continuity.”

“We are proud to partner with Aktia Life to help them achieve their digitalisation goals,” said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president & CEO.

“Aktia Life informed us that its new life business model target is to implement a modern PAS platform to reduce technology debt in order to be fully compliant with statutory requirements and legislations.”