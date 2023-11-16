American International Group (AIG) has appointed Roshan Navagamuwa as executive vice-president and chief information officer.
Navagamuwa’s appointment is effective 1 January 2024 and he will report to AIG chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino.
In his new role, Navagamuwa will oversee AIG’s cloud strategy and other modernisation technologies.
He will also manage the core infrastructure, technology alliances and process engineering initiatives of the company.
He will be joining the US insurer in December from CVS Health, where he held the position of executive vice-president and chief information officer.
Navagamuwa will replace John Repko, who will advise Zaffino on a variety of technology-related projects and function as a senior adviser.
Commenting on the appointment, Zaffino said: “Roshan is an accomplished technology executive with an impressive track record of innovating software development and managing through complex organisational change.
“I am very pleased that Roshan is joining AIG, and his deep expertise and broad management experience will be an asset as we continue to strategically deploy technology to advance our next phase of growth.”
Navagamuwa said: “I am very proud to join AIG, an iconic company that has accomplished a remarkable business turnaround.
“I look forward to working with Peter and the collaborative world-class team he has assembled to employ technology that enables AIG’s innovation, disciplined execution and operational excellence.”
In July 2023, media reports emerged that AIG is looking to sell its life insurance business in the UK, which could generate more than £500m ($620.28m).