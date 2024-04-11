AIG Life has revealed that customers and members of its protection insurance plans are increasingly turning to its free Smart Health service.

Data showed that usage of Smart Health, AIG Life’s on-demand virtual healthcare service, showed that it has been used over 100,000 times since launch in August 2019. A third of this was in 2023 alone.

In addition, one in eight Smart Health users (12.5%) who have made good use of its services did so to benefit children and young people under 18.

Furthermore, 40% of people used it three or more times in 2023.

Virtual GP appointments, taking place by phone or video call, were the most popular function and made up two-thirds (67%) of Smart Health’s use in 2023. Almost one in five (19%) of these took place at the weekend – meaning families didn’t immediately need to turn to NHS urgent care centres.

Alison Esson, senior propositions manager at AIG Life, said: “When a person is affected by ill-health, in reality it impacts their whole life balance, including their family and their job, so it makes sense that they’re increasingly turning to on-demand services like Smart Health. That Smart Health is being used by the whole family, and how it’s used, shows families want to move quickly to get health matters under control and to restore family equilibrium. They value the convenience.”

Just this week, Aviva concluded its acquisition of AIG Life UK from Corebridge Financial, a subsidiary of insurance major American International Group.

This move, which cost Aviva £453m, is aimed at bolstering its position in the UK protection market and part of its broader strategy to grow capital-light businesses and enhance distribution channels.

AIG Life UK, known for its individual and group protection products, is said to serve between 1.3 and 1.4 million clients and members, respectively.

The acquisition is set to capitalise on AIG Life UK’s established relationships with local and corporate independent financial advisors (IFAs) and other partners.