AIG has announced that its board of directors has elected Chris Inglis as an independent director.
A former national cyber director and an adviser to President Joe Biden on cybersecurity from 2021 to 2023, Inglis is a leading expert on cyber intelligence.
He holds a distinguished career in US federal defense, as well as 43 years of federal service, including 28 years at the NSA and seven years as its deputy director.
“Chris Inglis is a highly accomplished leader who will provide insight and perspective based on his deep experience with cyber intelligence and advanced technology,” said AIG Lead Independent Director, John G. Rice.
“Chris brings nearly five decades of distinguished military service as well as public and private sector leadership to AIG, and we look forward to welcoming him as our newest Board member.”
In January 2024, AIG Life redesigned its YourLife Plan Income Protection insurance to make it easier to understand and provide wider access.
Income protection has been simplified by AIG, but it still adds new features and offers two income replacement options to match customers’ budgets and needs.
In addition, AIG has removed suited occupation to underwrite all new customers in full-time paid work under their own occupation, which covers even more jobs including teachers, dentists and surgeons.
It now pays up to 60% of the first £60,000 ($76,160) of the customer’s salary plus 50% of anything after as a tax-free fixed monthly sum if the individual is too ill to work.