Admiral plans to harness Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning services. Credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE/Shutterstock.

UK insurance company Admiral has partnered with Google Cloud to transform its core insurance operations and develop new digital products.

The collaboration will see Google Cloud power Admiral’s policy administration and digital systems, facilitating the creation of improved customer-facing applications including enhancements to its mobile app.

It is designed to accelerate the launch of new products and services by utilising containerised cloud applications and adopting advanced software development practices.

Admiral plans to harness Google Cloud’s data analytics, AI and machine learning services.

The alliance encompasses four primary areas, namely data and AI, digital experiences, operations and skills.

Admiral intends to leverage Google Cloud’s capabilities to make data-driven decisions and offer more personalised and seamless digital experiences.

This includes customised offers and services through a centralised data view.

Admiral has migrated its core policy management and billing platforms to Google Cloud.

The insurer is also focused on enhancing its digital channels such as its website, mobile app and contact centre through this partnership.

In addition to technological advancements, Admiral aims to upskill its workforce in cloud computing and data analytics through the partnership with Google Cloud.

Admiral CIO Alan Patefield-Smith said: “With our customers at the heart of everything we do, Admiral is delighted to join forces with Google Cloud to help us achieve our strategic goals.

“Google Cloud’s cutting-edge tech and expertise allows us to accelerate our digital transformation journey and helps us to deliver forward-thinking customer experiences.”

Google Cloud MD of UKI Helen Kelisky said: “Admiral is an innovative insurer that has delivered many firsts to the market. We are proud to support its continued commitment to giving its customers the very best products and services across its insurance portfolio.

“We look forward to strengthening our existing relationship with Admiral to help it accelerate its change strategy and deliver even better experiences.”

This initiative follows Admiral’s recent acquisition of RSA’s UK direct Home and Pet personal lines insurance operations in December 2023.

In mid-2023, Admiral extended its tie-up with CoreLogic to strengthen its digital claims management.