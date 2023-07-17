Credit: Farknot Architect / Shutterstock.com.

UK-based insurer Admiral has extended a partnership with CoreLogic to bolster its digital claims management activities.

Admiral’s household claims unit has deployed a range of claims management solutions of CoreLogic that boosts data services in the Household supply chain and their claims activities.

The tech vendor states that its platforms will deliver improved visibility and insights into Admiral’s claims processes.

The solutions will allow the insurer to take better decisions around price control and indemnity expenditure.

CoreLogic claims that Admiral will also gain enhanced visibility of supplier operations by integrating all claims participants in a single platform to facilitate collaboration and communication.

Improved visibility will help the insurer to shorten claims lifecycles and cut down “hand-offs” between suppliers, resulting in an enhanced claims process.

Admiral Complex head Rob Davies said: “CoreLogic’s team has extensive practical experience in claims, and their understanding of the challenges involved in managing complex claims operations in a fast-changing industry sector is of utmost importance to us.

“We believe that our collaboration with CoreLogic will enable us to continuously improve the claims journey for our customers.”

In June this year, Admiral entered an agreement for the acquisition of Luko.