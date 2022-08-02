Acrisure Re joins forces with German broker LEUE & NILL

Acrisure Re, the reinsurance arm of global insurance broker Acrisure, has struck a strategic broking alliance with German broker LEUE & NILL.

LEUE & NILL, which is said to be one of the leading German brokers with more than 500 employees, offers a spectrum of insurance offerings to commerce and private client sectors.

Under the partnership, Acrisure Re will provide the firm with access to global markets, as well as actuarial and analytical capabilities.

LEUE & NILL is also expected to benefit from Acrisure Re’s broking capabilities.

Furthermore, Acrisure Re will collaborate with EUE & NILL on complex placement solutions for its regional and international customers across all non-marine lines of business.

Acrisure Re managing director and head of facultative reinsurance Ghassan Mansour said: “LEUE & NILL is very well known for its regional roots, prestigious reputation and trusting relationships with both clients and partners.

“We are delighted to be formalising our partnership founded from our cultural alignment, entrepreneurial mindset and mutual ambition to deliver for clients in one of the most challenging market conditions.”

LEUE & NILL managing director Stefan Nill said: “Acrisure Re has already proven its ability to navigate through the disruptive market conditions to transform tailor made solutions for us on our complex placements and we look forward to pursuing our growth strategy with their support and expertise.”

Last year, Acrisure Re launched a London-based cyber reinsurance division in partnership with cyber risk modeller, Kovrr.