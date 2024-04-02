US-based insurance company Acrisure has set up its Midwest Region, consolidating more than 50 offices across nine states into a single team.
This newly formed Midwest Region encompasses the US states of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The establishment of this region represents the final piece in Acrisure’s US regional structure plan.
Customers will gain access to a comprehensive suite of solutions and services including insurance, mortgage origination, cybersecurity and payroll services.
Tina Semotan will lead the Midwest Region as managing partner.
Semotan, who will help drive the Midwest Region’s growth, served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force before her tenure as president of HNI Risk Services, an Acrisure Partner.
Acrisure co-founder, chairman and CEO Greg Williams said: “Long known as the nation’s heartland, we are super excited about the Midwest Region and its robust capabilities. From trucking and transportation clients to high-growth and high-need industries such as farming, manufacturing and emerging tech, it is a client base deserving of the most comprehensive solutions.
“Further, the Region is led by a dynamic leader in Tina who truly understands our tech-enabled mission and the people and businesses we enthusiastically serve.”
Acrisure’s growth trajectory has seen its revenue climb from $38m to $4.4bn over the past nine years. The company’s workforce has expanded to 19,000 across more than 20 countries.
The latest development further marks a significant milestone in Acrisure’s transformation into a “single, client-facing” US brand.
The formation of the 11th and last US region paves the way for the company’s next growth phase.
Recently, Acrisure established its New England Region, combining its business operations across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.