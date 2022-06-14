US insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.8% in May 2022

The US’s insurance industry registered a 2.8% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.5% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.36% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.49% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.76% in May 2022, registering a 4.42% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 17.34% share, an increase of 12.83% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.23%, registering a 3.68% rise from April 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 10.74%, down 17.28% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 15.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Anthem posted 690 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 58.62% over the previous month, followed by UnitedHealth Group with 592 jobs and a 2.25% growth. USAA with 139 IT jobs and Dai-ichi Life Holdings with 117 jobs, recorded a 101.45% growth and a 36.76% decrease, respectively, while Centene recorded a decline of 33.78% with 98 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.19%, up by 7.15% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.24% share, registered an increase of 0.26% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.5% share, down 14.4% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.07%, recording a month-on-month decline of 80%.