Swiss Re’s IT hiring activity rises 20.2% in May 2022

Switzerland-based company Swiss Re’s IT hiring rose 20.2% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 9.4% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.2% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.3% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Swiss Re IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Swiss Re, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 55.43% in May 2022, and a 21.25% rise over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 27.43% in May 2022, and registered growth of 20%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.14% in May 2022, a 15% rise from April 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Swiss Re

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 65.71% share, which marked a 16.16% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 17.71%, registering a 10.71% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 16.57% share and a 31.82% rise over April 2022.

Slovakia commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 32.57% share in May 2022, a 3.64% growth over April 2022. US featured next with a 16% share, up 12% over the previous month. Switzerland recorded a 16% share, an increase of 40% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Swiss Re IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.14%, up by 8.57% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.29% share, a growth of 11.43% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12% share, up 162.5% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.57%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.